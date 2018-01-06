Police take to Facebook to praise team effort in hospital arson response

Police in Craigavon have offered praise for the team effort in dealing with an arson attack on a hospital on Wednesday.

An industrial bin was set on fire at Craigavon Area Hospital at around 6pm.

Craigavon Area Hospital

Writing on the PSNI Craigavon facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Had the amazing guys and girls at NIFRS not brought this under control and the fire had spread, the consequences don’t bear thinking about. The work put in by various teams was monumental.”

A 23-year-old male arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail.