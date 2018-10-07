Police thank public for alerting them to 'kidnapping'

Police have thanked the public for alerting them to a 'kidnapping' yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened in Gilford, Co Down.

In a post on Facebook PSNI Craigavon said: "Thanks to a phone call from a concerned member of the public and a swift response from local crews and DST, a vehicle was stopped and 3 men arrested for kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary, GBH with intent and threats to kill.

"A fourth male sustained injuries during the incident including losing teeth," the post adds.

A PSNI member says that they now believe "a number of men forced entry to a house in Castleview, Gilford, seriously assaulting and dragging a man outside before bundling him into a BMW car where further violence was inflicted".

Police believe several people witnessed this incident. The spokesman added that they are aware of the concerns around it.

"It comes down to this though: KNOWING what happened and PROVING what happened are different things. The latter requires witnesses to come forward," adds the post.

"If these people aren't stopped, then there could be a "next time". If you saw this incident, or if you have home CCTV footage or dash cam / mobile phone footage, let us know immediately.

"The incident number is 875 of yesterday. Speak out. Help us help you make sure this doesn't happen again. Detective S in Lurgan CID is awaiting your call."