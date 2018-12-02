Police thank public for their help in rescuing man from river Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Tactical Support Group worked with members of the public this afternoon to rescue a male person who had fallen into the river Lagan in Belfast. A PSNI spokesman on Twitter said: "We would like to thank those members of the public for their assistance in this incident." PSNI May warned of ‘historic constitutional battle’ over Brexit legal advice Funeral arrangements for Joe Cafolla - a generous spirited man with a heart of gold