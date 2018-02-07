Police to review video of paedophile hunters confronting BBC reporter

Footage showing members of a self-styled paedophile hunter group angrily confronting a journalist in Belfast city centre is being reviewed by police.

Kevin Magee, an investigative reporter with the BBC, had seemingly arranged to meet one of the online vigilantes for an interview as part of a BBC programme.

However, a number of men – thought to be from the predator hunter group – appeared to confront Mr Magee in a coffee shop and shout aggressively at him and other BBC staff.

The group then followed the BBC Spotlight reporter outside and continued shouting expletives at him in the street.

The encounter – which was broadcast live on Facebook – is believed to have happened at Bradbury Place on Tuesday evening.

There is no suggestion that Mr Magee had done anything wrong.

In the footage, which was captured on a mobile phone, one of the men can be heard saying to Mr Magee: “You think I am here to grass up on other paedophile hunters.”

Later, as the online vigilantes pursue Mr Magee, one shouts: “Am I in your personal space, Kevin?”

Members of the paedophile hunter group pose online as children in a bid to catch child abusers. Videos on social media show the group carrying out sting operations and performing citizen’s arrests.

A PSNI spokesperson told the News Letter yesterday: “Police are aware of the footage from last night’s incident. It will now be reviewed to establish whether any offences have been committed.”

A BBC NI spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a BBC NI reporter was caught up in an incident in Belfast city centre. We are unable to provide further comment at this time.”