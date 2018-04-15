Police under attack from petrol bomb

A petrol bomb was thrown at police in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said officers were responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Ardoyne Avenue area at about 1am on Sunday when they were attacked by a crowd of stone throwers.

The officers’ vehicle was then struck by a petrol bomb close to Rosapenna Street.

No officers were injured and police later located the suspicious vehicle and seized it.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a range of driving offences.

PSNI Inspector Tommy Fairfield said it was “unacceptable that police officers simply trying to do their job should be attacked”. He said he was “pleased with how professionally the crew conducted themselves, continuing to pursue their enquiries and keep people safe in the face of such an attack”.