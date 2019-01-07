Police urge public NOT to give street beggars money

Police have called for people NOT to give money to people they see begging on the street in Belfast City Centre.

In a Facebook appeal police say: “Please Please STOP giving money to people you see begging on the street in Belfast City Centre. “Sadly, evidence indicates that money given to those begging is often spent on drugs - making problems worse.” In the post the PSNI ask the public to give their money to “the various charities working tirelessly to help support these unfortunate individuals through finding them accommodation, feeding them and rehabilitating them”. “People who misuse drugs are dying in the greater Belfast area each week. “What many consider an act of kindness, giving money, IS contributing to the problem. “It may seem counterintuitive, but please help these people by NOT giving them money.”