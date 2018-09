Police are "urgently searching" for a three-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Willow Watkinson was last seen on Sunday night at her North Yorkshire home after being put to bed.

North Yorkshire Police said on Twitter: "We are urgently searching for 3-year-old Willow Watkinson, #missing from her home in Swain Court, #Northallerton. She was last seen when put to bed yesterday evening. Please call us if you see her or know where she is."