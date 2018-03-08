Police use stinger device on Audi TT and arrest two men in aggravated burglary investigation

Police used a stinger device on an Audi TT car and have arrested two men as part of an aggravated burglary investigation.

Detectives from Newry are questioning two men, aged 44 and 26, following their arrests in relation to an aggravated burglary in Hilltown on Wednesday (March 7).

Shortly before 7pm, police received a report that three males had been disturbed at a house in the St Patrick's Park area before making off in a black Audi TT car.

A short time later, a black Audi TT car made off from police in the Forkhill area. It was stopped using a stinging device and the 44-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and a number of motoring offences.

Later, a 26 year-old man was arrested in the Newry area on suspicion of aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and threats to kill.

Police have appealed for any witnesses who may have seen a black Audi TT acting suspiciously in the Hilltown, Rostrevor, Warrenpoint, Newry or Forkhill areas in the afternoon or early evening. The movements of such a vehicle could prove important to enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who feels they have information that may assist police enquiries should contact detectives in Newry on 101 extension 35378 or 35391. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.