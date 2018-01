Police have warned drivers that it is a foggy and icy start in many areas across Northern Ireland.

Motorists should use fog light s and exercise caution on the roads, the PSNI tweeted.

Roads Service also warned of freezing fog.

Salting of scheduled roads considered to be at risk of ice and frost is being undertaken this morning. Creggan Heights in Londonderry has not been salted due to the presence of parked cars, it said.