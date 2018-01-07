Police warn drivers of 'sheet of ice' on busy road

Police have warned motorists to take 'extreme care' on a busy Newtownabbey road as temperatures plunge tonight.

In a post on the PSNI Road Policing Twitter account, police advised that driving conditions are particularly hazardous on a section of the Ballyclare Road in Glengormley.

The tweet reads: "Motorists are advised to exercise extreme care if driving in the Ballyclare Road area of Newtownabbey this evening as standing water has frozen to form a sheet of ice, at a corner on the road.

"Please slow down and leave plenty of time for your journey."