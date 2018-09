Police have warned motorists to expect delays after a road traffic collision in County Antrim.

Delays are expected

The PSNI said drivers can expect tailbacks in both directions on the Crankill Road between Ballymena and Ballymoney as a result of the incident.

Motorists should seek an alternative route if possible.

There are no further details at this time.