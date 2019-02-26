Policing Board to discuss PSNI’s handling of Troubles files

The Northern Ireland Policing Board is to discuss the PSNI’s handling of a controversy over the handling of information about the Troubles.

Earlier this month it emerged the PSNI had failed to disclose information about a mass shooting carried out by members of the Ulster Freedom Fighters at a bookmakers in south Belfast 27 years ago.

Five people were killed in the attack at a Sean Graham bookies shop on the lower Ormeau Road on February 5, 1992.

Ombudsman Michael Maguire’s office found that “significant, sensitive information” had not been made available by the PSNI.

A special meeting of the Policing Board will meet today to discuss an urgent report on the issue from Chief Constable George Hamilton.

A spokesperson for the Policing Board said: “Following a request from the Policing Board, the Chief Constable has delivered a full report on the disclosure of information to the Police Ombudsman’s office. Board members will consider the report and discuss at a special meeting on Tuesday 26th February.”