Policing Board to discuss PSNI’s handling of Troubles files

The scene of the shooting on the lower Ormeau Road on February 5, 1992
The Northern Ireland Policing Board is to discuss the PSNI’s handling of a controversy over the handling of information about the Troubles.

Earlier this month it emerged the PSNI had failed to disclose information about a mass shooting carried out by members of the Ulster Freedom Fighters at a bookmakers in south Belfast 27 years ago.

Five people were killed in the attack at a Sean Graham bookies shop on the lower Ormeau Road on February 5, 1992.

Ombudsman Michael Maguire’s office found that “significant, sensitive information” had not been made available by the PSNI.

A special meeting of the Policing Board will meet today to discuss an urgent report on the issue from Chief Constable George Hamilton.

A spokesperson for the Policing Board said: “Following a request from the Policing Board, the Chief Constable has delivered a full report on the disclosure of information to the Police Ombudsman’s office. Board members will consider the report and discuss at a special meeting on Tuesday 26th February.”