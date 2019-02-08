Political tour de force from Tinderbox

Following the huge success of The Man Who Fell to Pieces, Tinderbox Theatre Company returns to The Mac in Belfast from February 12 - 23 with the political tour de force Ubu the King, inspired by Ubu Roi by Alfred Jarry. Alfred Jarry’s Ubu Roi created a revolutionary stir in Paris when it first premiered in 1906, sending shockwaves across Europe with its heavy parody on the Bourgeois Class and satirical view on the corruption of people in power. Tinderbox’s production will imaginatively transpose the classic tale to a modern French Patisserie kitchen, where Head Chef Ubu and his sous chef wife Ma Ubu cause chaos and tyranny with disastrous consequences. This hilarious production directed by Patrick J O’Reilly promises to be a theatrical event of dance choreography, stunning visuals and multi-roling performances from five Northern Irish performers.

It will combine European clown and physical caricature to create a viscerally powerful production that transposes an audience to performances full of trickery, comedy and high quality entertainment.

Gilly Campbell, Drama and Dance Officer at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said:

“As Tinderbox’s principal funder, we’re delighted to see the company tackling such an ambitious production and giving audiences here the opportunity to experience a modern take on an acknowledged masterpiece of absurdist, physical theatre. Anarchic, audacious and hugely inventive, Ubu the King promises be one of the most shockingly entertaining theatrical events of the year.” Tickets priced £12.50 - £18 are on sale now from the Box Office and www.themaclive.com.