​Ian Paisley has hit back at Sinn Fein’s latest talk of a border poll by saying that, firstly, support is #### enough to warrant a referendum, and secondly that recent history has shown a simple majority would not be enough to ####
By The Newsroom
Published 29th May 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 16:00 BST

This is something that Sinn Fein has raised with successive Prime Ministers: that needs to be set out very, very clearly. Thus far the British government has flatly refused to share with us what they believe would be the moment that a referendum might be triggered. But I think John Major is is correct. On the back now of two very, very significant elections with an eye to the change that happening and it's quite profound I think right across Irish society, and in the north, and that they should set out those that criteria now. I would urge them to do so and I think that would give a level of clarity and some shape to the wider conversation.

But let me be clear even if the British govt continues to dodge this issue, even if they maintain the position of saying ‘we don't have to set out the criteria’ that should not stop the rest of us doing what needs to be done.

Because, let me say Mark, there will be no prizes for those to buried their heads in the sand. Change is happening. It is absolutely critically important that it's managed in an orderly and inclusive and a respectful way.

