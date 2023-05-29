This is something that Sinn Fein has raised with successive Prime Ministers: that needs to be set out very, very clearly. Thus far the British government has flatly refused to share with us what they believe would be the moment that a referendum might be triggered. But I think John Major is is correct. On the back now of two very, very significant elections with an eye to the change that happening and it's quite profound I think right across Irish society, and in the north, and that they should set out those that criteria now. I would urge them to do so and I think that would give a level of clarity and some shape to the wider conversation.