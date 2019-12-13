6:45am: Sinn Fein take Fermanagh South Tyrone by slimmest margin after recount, but vote is down

Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew celebrated with supporters at 6:45am this morning after winning the Fermanagh South Tyrone seat.

United unionist candidate Tom Elliott said: “We lost by 57 votes. But that’s politics. It was so tight you would nearly prefer to lose by 5000 than 57 votes, but that is where we are.”

Sinn Fein took 21,986 votes, down 3,244 from 25,230 in 2017 while Mr Elliott polled 21,929, down from 24,355. Both figures reflect a province wide decline in the vote of Sinn Fein and the DUP, who had stood aside in the constituency for a unified unionist canddiate. Turnout was also down from 76% to 70%.

Earlier he had said that Sinn Fein were 62 votes ahead before a recount began early on Friday. Speaking to the News Letter at 5am, he said the Electoral Office was also missing eight ballot papers.

The former UUP MP for the area agreed that 62 votes could be too much for him to overtake Sinn Fein in the recount.

“That is unless they might find a missing bundle of 100 papers,” he added.

“We have to remember that in 2010 Independent unionist candidate Rodney Connor was leading Michelle Gildernew by 19-20 votes until the recount saw her take the seat by only four votes.”

He said the final result could be known around 6am, although by 6am there were unconfirmed reports it could be closer to 7am.

There had been reports that a ballot box arrived at the Omagh count but that the related paperwork ended up in Ballyclare and some votes couldn’t be verified.

However the Electorial Office said this was not accurate. It declined to give any further information.

As of 6:36am the teams of counters have folded up their high visbility vests and are sitting with their arms folded at their tables.

Asked if a final result was therefore coming soon, the Electoral Office advised the News Letter that final counting was still taking place.

Asked if another recount was possible, the spokeswoman said it was impossible to say.

Watching from the observers balcony, the media watched as Michelle Gildernew and supporters cheered and threw their arms around each other at 6:45am.