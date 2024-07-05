A bad night for the DUP as three unionist strongholds turn against the party
Presuming Gregory Campbell survives a very tight battle with Sinn Fein in East Londonderry, the DUP will hold just five out of 18 Westminster seats.
Just seven years ago the DUP had 10 MPs – but the party has been punished after years of chaos caused by flip-flopping over its position on the Irish Sea border.
In a result that most of the political and media establishment didn’t see coming – Jim Allister unseated Ian Paisley by over 400 votes in North Antrim. The seat had been held by the Paisley family for over 50 years.
In neighbouring South Antrim, unionist voters turned to Robin Swann to unseat the DUP’s Paul Girvan – giving the new Ulster Unionist Party MP a majority of 7,512.
And in Lagan Valley, Alliance’s Sorcha Eastwood became the first non-unionist to take the seat – comfortably defeating the DUP’s Jonathan Buckley.
Nationalism again comes out of the election with more MPs than unionism. Sinn Fein is now the largest party at Westminster – completing a hattrick after already claiming that title at the Assembly and at council level.
There has already been much commentary from within unionism about the cost of divisions, and the row over that will continue for months, perhaps years, to come.
While the DUP is still clearly the largest group within unionism – the three way split is now more embedded than ever, with the TUV leader now sitting on the green benches at Westminster and the Ulster Unionist Party’s Robin Swann joining him.
Mr Allister told the BBC that the DUP that has lost the confidence of unionist voters, saying “the responsibility is on their shoulders and I certainly won’t be carrying it for them.”
There was disappointment for the UUP’s Diana Armstrong in Fermanagh and South Tyrone who lost out to Sinn Fein’s Pat Cullen – who has a 4,500 majority.
The Alliance Party claimed they were the party leading change at this election – but come away with just one seat and a decreased vote share. Deputy leader Stephen Farry lost his seat to the independent unionist Alex Easton in North Down, and leader Naomi Long failed to unseat Gavin Robinson who won East Belfast by a more comfortable margin that many had predicted. All this despite the effective endorsement of Sinn Fein, who didn’t run against them in four seats.
The SDLP held both their seats comfortably, albeit with reduced majorities. Both were elected on a wave of anti-Brexit sentiment in 2019.
