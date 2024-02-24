A5 upgrade will have 'significant' greenhouse gas impact - as Stormont aims for Net Zero

The A5 is one of Northern Ireland's most dangerous roads and there has been a long-running campaign for an upgrade to improve road safety.

Tom Elliott has said farmers face an “unfair focus” when it comes to emissions and asked how major infrastructure projects fit in to the executive’s climate targets.

The Executive backed a Climate Change Act in 2022 which aims to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero in the next 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time, the UK’s Climate Change Committee said the Stormont plan went “well beyond” its recommendation, but it commended “this new ambition” and said the priority was now on delivery.

The law requires specific efforts by key departments – including the infrastructure and transport sectors.

The Ulster Unionist Party’s Tom Elliott has requested clarity from the department of infrastructure on the A5 project, claiming there is too much focus on rural industries.

The DAERA chair said: “There is often an unfair focus on farming and agriculture in relation to climate and the environment. It would be useful to hear from the Department of Infrastructure and independent environmental experts of the consequences of the building new major transport developments on the environment and how it fits into the Climate Change policies”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News Letter asked the department of infrastructure if it had carried out an assessment of the impact on carbon emissions of the A5 upgrade.

A spokesperson said: “An Environmental Statement Addendum for the A5 project, published in March 2022, included a chapter which reports the outcome of an assessment of likely significant effects arising from the proposal upon greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and the climate".

The reports states: “Based on professional judgement, the overall [greenhouse gas] emissions generated during the construction phase of the Proposed Scheme are anticipated to have a Moderate Adverse (Significant) effect. Emissions during the operation of the Proposed Scheme are anticipated to have a Moderate Adverse (Significant) effect.

It continues: “Whilst the application of the mitigation measures would reduce GHG emissions it would not alter the significance of effects, noting that IEMA guidance states that all GHG emissions are significant. Therefore... the residual effect of GHG emissions during both construction and operation would remain Moderate Adverse (Significant).”