The PSNI arrested a man and a woman in relation to abortion clinic Safe Access Zones at Causeway Hospital in October 2023. A friend of the woman said she is a devout Catholic and can be seen kneeling in prayer with her rosary beads while an officer speaks to her.

In recent days it was reported the Home Office is considering banning silent prayer outside abortion clinics in England and Wales.

MPs voted for legislation last year which would ban protests within 150 metres of a clinic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Draft guidance published in December told police that silent prayer should be allowed inside the new ‘safe access zones’.

However, the Daily Telegraph has reported that ministers will now be reviewing the guidance and that all three Home Office ministers previously voted against silent prayer in the zones.

Last week West Midlands Police apologised to Isabel Vaughan-Spruce and paid her £13,000 after she claimed her arrests for praying silently outside an abortion clinic in Birmingham breached her human rights.

Campaigners including Lord Frost welcomed the apology but warned that banning silent prayer outside abortion clinics would be an attack on free speech and free thought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March, opponents of plans for buffer zones in Scotland also expressed concerns that silent vigils and prayers would be “criminalised”.

Since 2023 pro-life protests can no longer be held directly outside abortion clinics in Northern Ireland.

Peter Lynas, UK director of the Evangelical Alliance, expressed concerns that moves by the Home Office could move into the realm of creating “thought crime”.

The Coleraine man and barrister said: “It was encouraging to see the police apologising and paying compensation to a lady they arrested twice for praying silently outside an abortion clinic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For now such behaviour is not illegal – and rightly so. However the new government has indicated a desire to criminalise silent prayer. This would move us into the realm of thought crime and set a very concerning precedent.”

Dawn McAvoy of pro-life campaign group, Both Lives UK, added: “It is not a surprise that the UK Home Office is now considering an explicit ban on silent prayer after draft guidelines last year would have permitted silent prayer and consensual communication.

“The new home secretary has shown support for such a ban, along with Home Office ministers Jess Phillips and Diana Johnson, who are well known pro-abortion campaigners.

“With ‘anti-abortion’ views listed as one of the single issue ideologies included in government counter-terror and radicalisation training, the potential for extreme limits being placed on freedom of religion, expression and belief in the UK, appears to be real.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But NI pro-choice campaigner Goretti Horgan said there is no need to pray in buffer zones.

“Silent prayer is not to be banned,” she said. “People can pray silently or loudly in their homes, in churches or in most places.

“What is being banned is the shaming and stigmatisation of patients and staff by anti-abortionists outside healthcare facilities. These people may say they are not there to shame or to stigmatise but there is no other reason for them to stand where they do. We are told that God is everywhere, so those wishing to pray to stop abortions should not need to stand in a particular place to do so.”

In July Claire Brennan from Rasharkin appeared in Coleraine Magistrates’ Court in connection with protesting in the buffer zone at Causeway Hospital last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her case was adjourned after she indicated that she intended to challenge the charges on the basis of her rights under in the European Convention of Human Rights.