Roughly £1m has been earmarked to create an "LGBTQIA+ hub" in a historic central Belfast building – though a study into its rationale has been blocked from public view.

It has emerged this week that the project will be among those benefitting from a £15m tranche of funding for the city, designed to "promote stronger community relations".

That money is coming via the Peace Plus fund, jointly financed by the EU and the UK government.

The council has now told the News Letter that its application for the £15m had "included an indicative figure of £1 million for the proposed LBGTQIA+ Hub, but this figure is not final – the overall cost would be subject to any final agreed design and the council’s due diligence processes".

2 Royal Avenue (next to Primark, taken in 2022 while repair work was under way)

When the £15m package was announced on Tuesday, DUP Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said it was “a testament to our unwavering commitment to peace and reconciliation in Belfast”.

She said: “This funding will empower communities to drive meaningful change, promote understanding, and build bridges across our city.

"As deputy First Minister, I am committed to ensuring that these resources, including the funding provided by The Executive Office, are used effectively to create inclusive opportunities and improve the quality of life for everyone.”

FROM BANK TO TESCO TO... LGBTQIA+ HUB?

There already is a hub in Belfast – The Belfast LGBT Centre in Cathedral House, based at 23-31 Waring Street.

That address is shared by the groups HereNI, Cara-Friend, QueerSpace, Trans Pride NI, The Rainbow Project, and Common Youth.

The building is in Belfast's fashionable Cathedral Quarter, a short walk from what Visit Belfast calls the city's ‘Gay Quarter’.

The new planned hub would be right in the heart of the city: 2 Royal Avenue.

It is a grade B+ listed building which was built in the 1860s as the Belfast branch of the Provincial Bank of Ireland, and stands at one of the busiest parts of the city centre.

The building is owned by the council and used to be occupied by Tesco, which moved out a few years ago.

It has a very ornate interior with a giant dome and was designed by WJ Barre, who also designed the Ulster Hall and Albert Clock.

The ground floor is currently used as a "cultural hub" by the council. The LGBTQ+ hub would be on the second floor, which is currently unused.

COUNCIL REFUSES TO HAND OVER STUDY:

The council had recently blocked the release of a feasibility study into the new hub.

It had been commissioned by the council acting alongside a "steering group" comprised of Cara Friend, HERe NI, The Rainbow Project and Transgender NI.

The study aimed to "shortlist potential new sites for LGBTQIA+ hub in Belfast; define the need for a new hub; determine the governance model for a new hub; and outline how a new hub would be delivered and sustained".

The News Letter applied under Freedom of Information Act to get hold of it, but the council refused.

The News Letter appealed, and it refused again.

Besides citing commercial confidentiality, the council also said sharing the study would "undermine the integrity of the steering group and the council’s existing relationship with those organisations".

The News Letter then took a case to the Information Commissioners' Office, which is meant to enforce freedom-of-information law.