Absentee MP Michelle Gildernew could resign Westminster role as she announces bid for European Parliament

With European elections taking place in early June – and a Westminster election expected later this year – it could leave the seat vacant for a period as it is unlikely that a by-election would be called so close to a general election. Any period without an MP would make no difference to the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone’s ability to be represented in parliamentary votes or have their representative make laws – as Sinn Fein don’t take their seats. Ms Gildernew has been a Sinn Fein elected representative for 25 years, serving as both an MP and an MLA.She was first elected to Westminster in 2001. She lost the seat to the Ulster Unionist Party’s Tom Elliott in 2015 – but was re-elected in 2017.She said she would ‘stand up for Irish interests’ in Europe if she was elected. She said: “Ireland needs stronger representatives in the European Parliament.“A strong Sinn Fein team will call out the EU when needed if it is not acting in the best interest of the Irish people or when EU office holders overstep their remit as the EU Commission President did in recent months.”