Abuse survivors to meet with Karen Bradley to demand compensation scheme

Survivors of child abuse will tell Secretary of State Karen Bradley this afternoon that they want her to table legislation at Westminster to establish a redress and support scheme without further delay.

Last week, the Northern Ireland Secretary pledged to legislate to compensate abuse victims in Northern Ireland but only once fundamental questions about the redress scheme are answered.

Compensation payments recommended by a Stormont-commissioned inquiry have been on ice for two and a half years due to the collapse of the devolved institutions, and Mrs Bradley has been under mounting pressure to sanction the outstanding payments.

Representatives of Survivors North West and the Rosetta Trust, along with Amnesty International, will meet the Secretary of State at Stormont House this afternoon to tell her to amend the original draft legislation in line with the public consultation responses and to then table the revised Bill in the House of Commons.

Jon McCourt, chairperson of the Survivors North West group, who suffered abuse while at St Joseph’s Children’s Home in Londonderry, said:

“We will be telling the Secretary of State that it is her responsibility to deliver this legislation through Westminster and to do it without further delay.

“There are some key improvements to the original draft legislation which are required and which were overwhelmingly recommended in the recent public consultation.

“Those changes should be made in the interests of all victims and survivors and the revised legislation tabled in the Commons within the next few weeks.”

Fellow survivor and chairperson of victims’ group, Rosetta Trust, Gerry McCann, said: “The Stormont party leaders have spoken as one in support of survivors and have called for the Secretary of State to get on with it. Karen Bradley now needs to set out a clear, timetabled plan of action when we meet her this afternoon. Nothing less will be acceptable.

“We want Karen Bradley to introduce legislation at Westminster before the summer to ensure a fair deal for victims who have suffered so much already.”

The Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry studied allegations of abuse in 22 homes and other residential institutions between 1922 and 1995.

Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland director of Amnesty International, said: “The Secretary of State must listen to the clear calls from victims, from the local party leaders and from the head of the Civil Service, who are speaking with one voice and asking her to get on with delivering this long-delayed legislation at Westminster.

“It is clear from the public consultation that the original proposals for redress fell short of what is fair and just for victims. Those changes to the scheme need to be made and the draft legislation introduced as a matter of urgency. There is no reason why that cannot be done within days or weeks.”