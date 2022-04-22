After brief lull Bryson resumes hostilities towards Beattie over Protocol ‘idiocy’

Loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson speaks during a anti Northern Ireland Protocol rally and parade, organised by North Antrim Amalgamated Orange Committee, in Ballymoney, Co Antrim. Picture date: Friday March 25, 2022

It came less than 24 hours after Mr Bryson delivered a speech at an anti-Protocol rally in Castlederg, at which he spoke of the valued place the UUP has in the “unionist family”.

The stand-off between Mr Beattie and some anti-Protocol protestors emerged starkly about a month ago.

Mr Beattie had said he would not attend any of the rolling anti-Protocol protests after a hoax bomb attack by loyalists (probably the UVF) halted a talk by Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney in north Belfast in late March.

Mr Beattie went on to say he had “a concern that these rallies are not just about the protocol – they are turning into anti-Belfast Agreement rallies and I am not being associated with that”.

Speaking in Castlederg on Thursday night, Mr Bryson said: “Lest there be any confusion – I want the UUP, and their leader Doug Beattie, who’s a decorated military veteran and is deserving of our respect for that aspect of his public service.

“I want him to join us on these platforms in opposition to the Protocol.

“I want the party of Carson and Craig on these platforms... They are a valued part of the unionist family, and to our family they should return. We need unity, not division.”

This tone did not last long.

On the Nolan Show today, Mr Beattie was quizzed about the “dilution of the Act of Union” by the NI Protocol.

“The Act of Union has been changed many, many times over the years... I don’t think NI’s place in the UK is endangered,” said Mr Beattie.

This prompted Mr Bryson to call this view “idiotic”.

Mr Bryson said that the interview “gives rise to serious concerns that the UUP do not actually understand the constitutional issue arising from the Protocol”.