Stormont's Agriculture minister has pressed UK ministers about the EU threat to block up to 50% of Northern Ireland’s veterinary medicines next year.

Last week the North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) warned that Northern Ireland stands to lose the supply of 30-50%% of veterinary medicines by December 2025, which is creating "significant uncertainty and concern due to the potential effect on animal and human health and welfare”.

It warned the situation has serious implications for Northern Ireland's public health, regional food supplies, animal welfare – including that of pets – and trade.

The ongoing problem is an outworking of the EU requiring NI to remain in the EU Customs Union after Brexit (under the Northern Ireland Protocol), and has been an ongoing issue of serious concern to vets and the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) since 2022.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir is pictured with Baroness Hayman of Ullock, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

In response to the grassroots alarm in NI, the EU has repeatedly - at the 11th hour - extended grace periods to allow free flow of the medicines from GB to NI, however it has offered no permanent solutions.

NIVA says the problem is that the EU requires every batch of freshly manufactured veterinary medicine that is bound for NI from GB to be specially tested to confirm it meets EU requirements.

In a statement today, Stormont Agriculture minister Andrew Muir said that constructive engagement and "a solutions-focused approach" to EU Exit issues facing NI is crucial.

He was speaking following meetings on the issues with Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, Minister for the Cabinet Office, and other government ministers

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir is pictured with Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, and Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, Minister for the Cabinet Office, and Katrina Godfrey, DAERA Permanent Secretary.

The minister raised a range of issues including EU Exit and the supply of Veterinary Medicines during meetings with Secretary of State Hilary Benn and Baroness Hayman of Ullock, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

“Brexit was always going to pose challenges, so I welcome this positive opportunity to discuss the EU Exit issues Northern Ireland is facing,” said Minister Muir.

“There are a number of key EU Exit milestones ahead, Veterinary Medicines, phase two labelling and deforestation regulations, to name but a few. Whilst these are matters of concern ultimately for the UK Government to lead on working with the European Union, as Minister I will continue to play a constructive role advocating for relevant solutions.”

The Minister again appealed for a bespoke Veterinary Medicines Agreement: “I acknowledge concerns arising as the end of the grace period on 31 December 2025 approaches and urged work to advance a Veterinary Medicines Agreement with the EU is progressed apace.”

“As DAERA Minister, I will continue to advocate for Northern Ireland and look forward to working with new UK Government Ministers over the time ahead as we continue to navigate EU Exit.”

Minister Muir also welcomed what the Prime Minister has described as a “reset” in UK/EU relations and said opportunities lay ahead, especially with the possibility of an ambitious SPS Veterinary Agreement.

“Upon taking up office, I gave a commitment to the Assembly that I intend to uphold the law and focus upon working with others to find solutions and I intend to continue to do that whilst working with the new UK Government,” he said.

“I also outlined the importance that the UK Government maintain a strong focus on EU Exit in Northern Ireland and urged regular ongoing constructive engagement with Ministers and stakeholders in Northern Ireland.”

In 2022, Dr Esther Skelly Smith, then Junior Vice President of NIVA, said that the grace period on Protocol restrictions in bringing veterinary pharmaceuticals into NI was due to run out at the end of December 2022, putting the supply of 51% of veterinary medicines at risk.

"The mood is , we're very concerned," she told the News Letter in 2022.

NIVA Honorary Secretary Mark Little, who has played a key role in raising concerns on this issue since it came to light, told the News Letter last week that while NIVA's latest statement estimated that 30% of animal medicines were at risk, in fact the figures are very unclear.

He said there was no definite reason NIVA's estimate had been reduced from 50% to 30% and that these figures were based on estimates by pharmaceutical companies, which he said were changeable and uncertain.