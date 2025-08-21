Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has slammed an industrial development strategy from his own department – saying it was followed by a 55% surge in the pollution behind the Lough Neagh crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His comments are significant because farmers claim they are being singled out for “draconian” environment restrictions while other sectors are receiving little focus.

Most of Lough Neagh has been once again blighted with toxic blue-green algae this summer. Experts say the main causes are farming fertiliser and slurry, untreated sewage leaks, agri-processing factories, invasive Zebra mussels, leaking septic tanks and climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crisis will be highlighted on Monday when the Save Lough Neagh group holds a 'Rally for the Lough' at the ‘Protector of the Lough’ sculpture in Antrim. Speakers will call for immediate multi-pronged action to tackle the crisis.

Mick Hagan from the west shore of Lough Neagh has taken photors of fish and eels dying due to the pollution in Lough Neagh.

Yesterday morning Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) Minister Mr Muir highlighted the role that an industrial development strategy launched by his department in 2012 has played in the crisis.

He recently got a proposal from Fermanagh and Omagh Borough Council to resurrect Daera's Going for Growth strategy – a proposal he rejected out of hand.

The strategy from 2012-2020 aimed to accelerate the growth of industrial processing factories for farming, fishing and food and drink. But Mr Muir said that under no circumstances would he be bringing it back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who knows about that knows that between the period of time when that came in place, between 2012 and 2022 there was a 55% increase in phosphorus in the rivers,” he told ‘Good Morning Ulster’.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has slammed an industrial development strategy launched by his department - saying was followed by a 55% surge in the pollution behind the Lough Neagh crisis. Here he is pictured on the shores of Belfast Lough after launching his Climate Action Plan in June. Photo: PA

In recent months the News Letter has repeatedly put claims from Friends of the Earth to Daera that the nutrient pollution problem wreaking havoc on Lough Neagh only began to surge with the launch of Going For Growth in 2012 – but DAERA repeatedly declined to acknowledge the claims.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) responded to Mr Muir's comments that phosphorus pollution from farmers had decreased by 29% in the last five years and that “other sources” must be responsible for the ongoing levels.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan told the News Letter: “Longer term data shows phosphorus levels decreasing in waterways. In the period 2012-2022, statistics did show a 55% increase, but during that same time period agricultural phosphorus fell by 15%, therefore other sources are cancelling out the gains made by farmers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that data since 2022 shows farmers have done much more to improve water quality. Agricultural phosphorus from fertiliser and livestock feed has declined by 29% in the last five years – but with “no effect” on phosphorus in rivers, he said.

Toxic blue-green algae on the River Bann where it meets Lough Neagh near the village of Toome last summer. Photo: PA

“This data shows farmers are working to address phosphorus, but the levels are not going to improve unless every industry in Northern Ireland does the same.

“Waste water treatments, sewage systems and industrial activities to name a few are also impacting water quality. We need every industry to actively do their bit to see further improvements.”

Declan Allison of Friends of the Earth commended the minister for quantifying the impact of Going for Growth on phosphorus levels in rivers.