Alex Easton on assisted dying: the current law may be imperfect - but it exists to protect life

Alex Easton says that while he has respect for those supportive of proposed legislation on assisted dying, he “cannot in good conscience” support it “at this time”.

​The independent MP for North Down has explained his decision, just days ahead of a crucial vote on the matter in Westminster. MPs will decide the fate of the legislation on Friday, with the vast majority of Northern Ireland MPs – including those from the DUP, UUP, TUV and Alliance – opposed.

Mr Easton told the News Letter: “The issue of assisted dying is one that stirs deep emotions and raises complex ethical, moral, and societal questions. It is a matter that touches the lives of many and deserves our utmost sensitivity and careful deliberation. As we approach the debate on this topic, I believe it is important to outline my position clearly and respectfully.

“I want to begin by acknowledging the heartfelt and deeply personal reasons that many people have for supporting changes to the law on assisted dying. I have listened to constituents who have shared their experiences and the stories of loved ones who faced immense suffering at the end of their lives.

“I have great empathy for these experiences and understand why there are calls for reform to provide more choice and control to individuals facing terminal illness. The desire for autonomy and dignity at the end of life is an understandable and powerful sentiment.

“However, after much thought and careful consideration of the ethical, legal, and practical implications, I am unable to support legislative changes to permit assisted dying. My concerns rest on the potential unintended consequences such a change might bring, including the impact on vulnerable individuals who might feel pressured to make decisions based on external influences or a sense of obligation.

“It is crucial to safeguard those who could be at risk and ensure that our laws uphold protections that reflect the value and dignity of every life, particularly for those who may be in vulnerable situations.

“I firmly believe that our efforts should be focused on strengthening and expanding palliative and end-of-life care to ensure that no one faces their final days in pain or without the necessary support. By improving these services, we can provide an environment where individuals and their families can receive compassionate, high-quality care that respects their dignity and provides comfort.

“Investment in palliative care services, training for medical professionals, and support for families should remain our primary focus to ensure that those who are terminally ill have the resources they need to navigate this difficult stage.

“The debate on assisted dying is also a question of where we, as a society, draw our lines to protect the vulnerable while honouring the wishes of those in need. This delicate balance is not one that should be taken lightly or altered without deep consideration of the potential consequences.

“While the current law may be imperfect, it exists to protect life, and any change to it must be approached with extreme caution and scrutiny.

“I am committed to engaging with my constituents on this topic and ensuring that all voices are heard. I encourage ongoing dialogue that is thoughtful, respectful, and inclusive, allowing us to discuss how we can collectively improve the support available for those facing terminal illness.