The main political parties are meeting Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle today to discuss how a future Executive is funded – amid a political row over whether the meeting means a deal on the Irish Sea border has already been reached.

Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

At the weekend Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told party members that “more work is required to conclude that process if we are to have arrangements acceptable to unionists as well as nationalists”.

Sinn Fein had claimed it was told by the UK government that its talks with the DUP on the Irish Sea border were over. The DUP and the government rejected that – with the DUP saying “there remains further work yet to be completed before we would consider negotiations with the UK Government concluded”.

The Secretary of State is holding a roundtable discussion with all the main political parties later today. The Hillsborough Castle talks will focus on the sustainability of Northern Ireland’s finances and public services. They will also involve senior officials from the Northern Ireland Office, the Northern Ireland Civil Service, the Cabinet Office and the Treasury.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: "My intention is to set out how the Government would assist the parties to address the immediate challenges resulting from 21 months without a functioning Executive.

"We will focus on the need for an incoming Executive to transform public services so they can be delivered in a more sustainable way”.

The Secretary of State also said the talks will focus on what happens if an Executive isn’t restored – what some of the other parties call ‘Plan B’.

