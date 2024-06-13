Allegations that NI travellers are being racially profiled during Irish immigration checks on the border

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Irish police have not explained how they identify illegal migrants entering the Republic from Northern Ireland without racially profiling travellers, after claims that white passengers were “bypassed” and ethnic minorities were asked for passports in recent searches.

Garda claim that a “human-rights based approach” is used during immigration operations at the border – but a TUV candidate says the “liberal, progressive Republic is not above racial profiling” in its attempts to stop immigration from the UK.

The party has also accused the Irish government of hypocrisy over its border stance – after it insisted on an open border throughout the Brexit negotiations.

Up to 300 checks are conducted per month on buses and trains crossing the border from Northern Ireland. In recent weeks, regular checkpoints have been operating less than two miles across the border on the M1 motorway.

There have been multiple allegations that Irish immigration officials are removing people from ethnic minorities from busses and trains to check travel documents, while bypassing white passengers.

Racial profiling is the practice of singling out individuals on the basis of their skin colour or appearance during policing operations.

The News Letter has asked the Garda how they are able to identify and detain migrants without racial profiling, as British and Irish citizens wouldn't routinely be carrying documents showing their nationality. But the force has not directly answered the question.

In a statement, they said: “A human-rights based approach is adopted in relation to every individual stopped and no person is specifically singled out.”

A number of weeks ago TUV councillor and Newry and Armagh Westminster candidate Keith Ratcliffe contacted the News Letter to say that a bus a constituent was travelling on “was boarded by [Irish] immigration officials who bypassed white passengers but demanded passports from those who were from a minority ethnic background”.

Garda would not respond to that claim.

This week, Mr Ratcliffe received allegations of similar practices. “Once again I have received reports of Garda stopping a bus just after it crossed the border at Jonesborough.

“Again, Southern authorities boarded the bus and used racial profiling to identify those they believed to be immigrants.

“It would appear that the liberal, progressive Republic is not above racial profiling when it comes to efforts to stop migrants coming in via Northern Ireland.

“It is telling that having spent years campaigning against any infrastructure on the border, Dublin is quite capable of recognising the international frontier when it comes to migrants.

“Equally, there are many who will recall that the Republic was unwilling to mount any sort of checks to prevent terrorists who had committed crimes in Northern Ireland from fleeing across the border where they found sanctuary.”

In a statement to the News Letter, Irish police said: “Members of An Garda Síochána have lawful authority to carry out immigration checks. Such immigration checks are carried out on a regular basis on persons travelling across the border, as they are at airports and ports across the country.

“Checks can be spontaneous or pre-planned depending on the circumstances. In addition to planned and spontaneous operations there are also intelligence-led approaches where time allows background checks to be carried out on an individual locally, nationally and at times with other jurisdictions in order to ascertain the character of that individual or identify any risks posed.”

A Cross Border Joint Action Task Force operates alongside the Home Office to monitor and detect illegal immigration into Ireland. Garda also said their officers work in close collaboration with bus and train companies in the area.

“A human rights-based approach is adopted in relation to every individual stopped. Immigration officers will clearly identify themselves to all passengers on buses or trains. All Garda members have completed training in the Garda Code of Ethics and the Garda Decision Making Model. All checks carried out are lawful, objective and respectful,” a spokesperson said.

Checks are usually conducted on the train line running through Co Louth at Dundalk as the first entry point from Northern Ireland – with similar checks on the M1 motorway, the main arterial route entering the Republic from the A1 in Northern Ireland.

Neither the UK nor Ireland belong to the EU Schengen zone, which allows free movement for over 400 million people – instead the UK and Ireland have a Common Travel Area which has operated since the 1920s.

