Alliance backs recognition of Palestinian state 'without conditions' - without mentioning jihadist regime in Gaza

Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood walked out of Parliament earlier this year with pro-Gaza independent and hard left MPs to attend a 'Red Line Protest' organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. Photo: @sorchaeastwood / X

The Alliance Party has been criticised for saying it supports recognition of a Palestinian state “without conditions”, despite part of the territory being under the control of terror group Hamas.

The party’s sole MP Sorcha Eastwood rejected the Prime Minister’s conditional offer of recognition of a Palestinian state – and demanded sanctions against Israel, but made no mention of the jihadist group controlling the Gaza strip in a statement released by her party on Tuesday night.

It followed the government announcement that it will formally recognise the Middle Eastern territory as a state unless Israel makes “substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire” and commits to a “long-term, sustainable peace”.

Sir Keir Starmer also said Hamas must immediately release all hostages, disarm and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza.

It follows growing international concern about the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave. Israel invaded the territory after Hamas and other jihadist groups launched a brutal terror attack on Israeli civilians on October 7 2023 in which1,195 people were murdered and around 250 Israeli hostages were taken. Hamas claims 60,000 Palestinians have been killed during the Israeli invasion in response.

Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken has criticised the Alliance policy – saying such a move will prolong suffering in Gaza.

“Unconditionally recognising a Palestinian state now, which is a Hamas terrorist aim, fundamentally undermines any attempt to force Hamas to give up any hostages, will be spun by them as a victory and will mean continued misery for all in the region, Gaza included”, the South Antrim MLA said.

Mr Aiken said that history shows “appeasing terror never works” but “at least we, in Northern Ireland had an actual ceasefire to build on. Capitulating to Hamas main demand now will only prolong suffering. There is a time for a two state solution, it isn’t now”.

The Alliance Party statement said that Ms Eastwood had “called on the UK Government to recognise the Palestinian state without conditions”.

“This intent is welcome, particularly coming soon after France made the same move, but unfortunately when the surface is scratched, it is a heavily-caveated conditional statement from the Prime Minister.

“The inalienable right of the people of Palestine to recognition should not be used as a bargaining chip, it is an essential foundation for a two-state solution and lasting peace.

“The UK Government must cease arms sales Israel, introduce targeted sanctions, ensure the free flow of aid and demand an immediate ceasefire including the release of remaining hostages.

“The entire world has watched in horror as a genocide has unfolded. We cannot simply look away any longer. We must all work towards a lasting peace and end to the suffering being experienced by so many.”

