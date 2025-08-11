Alliance call for PSNI to act on vigilantes approaching ethnic minorities and demanding documentation

Screenshot of a video posted by a group involved in vigilante 'patrols' in East Belfast.

The Alliance Party has called for police to take action against vigilante groups demanding immigration documentation from ethnic minorities they approach in the street, after those involved posted their activities on social media.

In one clip, a Syrian man is approached in the middle of the night in Ormeau Park in south Belfast and asked why he is “hanging about this park”. The man is told to “stand and speak” before being asked “have you got any documentations” and told to prove his identity.

The man was also asked to produce his phone and show pictures on it, before being told to go home.

The PSNI says it “does not tolerate any type of vigilante activity” and warned people against taking the law into their own hands.

The videos were reported on the BBC’s Nolan Show on Monday, which heard a call from East Belfast Alliance MLA Peter McReynolds for people with legitimate concerns to report them to the police, not to vigilante groups.

“Who are these people? Who will hold them to account?”, the Policing Board member asked. He said he will be seeking assurances from the Chief Constable that these groups are not allowed to “patrol” the streets.

In other clips played on the programme, a group enter a home in south Belfast. The man recording the video says the individual they accosted in the park would be better staying off the streets, as there are “teams of people walking around these streets now”.

In the video, those recording the video enter a home and question a local man about why he is living in a house with what they call “undocumented migrants”.

The resident is accused of “facilitating” undocumented migrants, before he explains that he lives in a house of multiple occupancy because he can’t afford a house or flat of his own.

The men also approach a man in Belfast City Centre and tell him “I don’t want to catch you down near any of them parks again. Do you hear me? Because you’re not allowed to be hanging around our parks with our kids”.

He tells the man he’s not welcome in East Belfast, saying that if he had work or family there it would be “no problem”.

“Be very thankful it was us dealing with it and not somebody else”, the man is told.

The PSNI said they are “aware of a number of videos circulating on social media”.

Chief Inspector Dunne said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland does not tolerate any type of vigilante activity and would caution any individual or group against taking the law into their own hands. It is the responsibility of the police service to enforce the law in Northern Ireland and we are committed to supporting the needs of all of our diverse communities.

“We will robustly review and deal with any offences reported to us”.