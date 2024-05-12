Alliance's South Belfast MLA and the party's education committee chair Nick Mathison are calling for integrated education to be available to every parent in Northern Ireland.

​Every parent should be able to send their child to an integrated school – and more needs to be done by the Department of Education to deliver on the Alliance Party’s Integrated Education Act, according to the party.

The law placed a duty on the Department of Education to prepare, publish and maintain a strategy for the encouragement, facilitation, support for and provision of integrated education.

Critics accused it of giving financial priority to the integrated sector over state and catholic maintained schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The law did not seek to integrate education in Northern Ireland, instead attempting to boost the integrated sector for those parents who choose it for their children.

Now, two Alliance MLAs are calling on the education minister to ensure that “every parent” can send their child to an integrated school.

Nick Mathison MLA, who chairs the Education Committee said: “Every parent deserves access to an integrated education for their child, whether that’s at a primary or post-primary stage.

“It is clear from evidence heard at Committee that much more needs to be done to deliver on the duties created by the Integrated Education Act, specifically around the introduction of robust procedures for measuring demand for IE [Integrated Education], and measurable benchmarks for achieving adequate provision”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His party colleague Kate Nicholl who also sits on the committee, said “Every parent and child deserve access locally to an integrated education if they so choose it, regardless of where they live in NI”.

The South Belfast MLA added: “Alliance is committed to seeing the expansion of IE provision and will continue engaging with the Minister and the Department on this.”

At last week’s meeting of the Assembly’s Education Committee, the Department of Education reported that there was not “sufficient evidence” in areas with excess demand for integrated education to support the creation of new schools.

The Alliance MLAs demands go beyond the provisions in the Act the party created – and there were no details in their statements about how extra provision would be funded.

​