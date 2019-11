A local councillor has told of his disgust after a political activist was 'egged' while putting up election posters.

In a Tweet, Mid and East Antrim Alliance Councillor Danny Donnelly said: "Disgusted to see @allianceparty activists got ‘egged’ in Carrickfergus while putting up my election posters.

"It didn’t stop them but no-one should have to put up with that".