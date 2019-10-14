Alliance select Donnelly in East Antrim

Councillor Danny Donnelly has been selected by Alliance to contest East Antrim in any forthcoming General Election.

Mr Donnelly, a Larne Lough representative on Mid and East Antrim Council, said any potential Westminster poll was a chance for people to have their say on Brexit, particularly the possibility of a no deal.

“Alliance has always been a pro-European party and makes no apology for being so,” he said.

“However, no matter what way you voted in the EU referendum, nobody voted for a no deal Brexit. It will plunge into crisis our economy, our livelihoods and future opportunities.

“East Antrim is a diverse and beautiful constituency, which is why I have used my time on council to help promote equality and encourage inclusivity, while supporting renewable energy and tackling climate change. It is vital we protect East Antrim against Brexit and its impacts.”

DUP veteran Sammy Wilson retained his East Antrim seat in 2017 with 21,873 votes, ahead of Alliance (5,950), UUP (4,524), Sinn Fein (3,555), SDLP (1,278) and Conservative (963).