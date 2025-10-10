Alliance warned against 'attempt to shut down legitimate scrutiny' after mob's intimidation of Naomi Long

The Alliance Party has been warned that it should not attempt to stifle legitimate scrutiny in the Assembly after leading members linked a protest by a mob outside their party leader’s home to the actions of rival politicians.

During the week, Naomi Long and her husband Michael were targeted by protestors – some of them masked – at their home address, sparking condemnation from across the political spectrum.

In the wake of the incident at the Long family home, deputy leader Eóin Tennyson said it had “not happened in a vacuum”. He said a “toxic atmosphere” had been “whipped up relentlessly by others, both in the [Assembly] chamber and outside it... targeting Naomi specifically”.

He said the actions of the mob were “the result of that kind of rhetoric, and I hope some individuals can now reflect on the real-world impact their words have”.

Alliance deputy leader Eoin Tennyson said a “toxic atmosphere” had been “whipped up" by political rivals. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

The party’s chief whip Paula Bradshaw responded to a post by UUP MLA Jon Burrows condemning the intimidation, suggesting that other politicians had played a part whipping the mob up.

The South Belfast MLA posted on social media platform X: “I can’t roll my eyes enough at this feigned attempt to show concern for Naomi & Michael. There are a lot of politicians who should be taking a long, hard look in the mirror today. I would like to think that this horrid incident will encourage them to review their own actions."

Mr Burrows hit back, saying the comments were “deeply offensive” and that to “link my scrutiny with this incident is simply awful and the exact opposite of what we should be doing in standing together shoulder to shoulder”.

The News Letter asked the Alliance Party if it or Ms Bradshaw could cite any examples of actions or statements by politicians which have encouraged such actions by the individuals who gathered at the Long family home. There was no response.

DUP justice spokesperson Paul Frew MLA told the News Letter: “Debate, discussion and even robust challenge is part of the democratic process. That must never stray into harassment, intimidation or attack. There is always an alternative to such behaviour and that alternative is to engage in the political process.

“Holding Ministers to account is an integral part of an MLA’s role, both within the Assembly chamber and in the media. There should be no attempt to shut down legitimate scrutiny or infer that such debate and challenge in any way equates to threatening or intimidatory behaviour. To engage in that would be to undermine the democratic process.”

Speaking to this newspaper, Ulster Unionist Jon Burrows said he was deeply disappointed by Paula Bradshaw’s post.

“Having lived for years under security threat, behind bulletproof glass in a previous home, I understand what it’s like to feel targeted in the place where you should feel safest, your home.

“I have an unimpeachable track record of condemning violence and intimidation from all quarters, and I was amongst the first to condemn the incident at the Long’s family home. No politician or indeed anyone else for that matter should be targeted at their home by protestors.

“Indeed, I called for the PSNI to conduct a swift and robust investigation into this incident, and I repeat now my expression of solidarity with Naomi and Michael.

“It is vital that politicians stand together after attacks on democracy and elected representatives, such as we witnessed last week. I spoke on behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party this week in the Assembly, condemning unreservedly the viable device that was left outside Minister Liz Kimmins’ constituency office and said that an ‘attack on one of us [politicians] is an attack on all of us’.

“However, it is also important that we, as politicians, do not relent in speaking up on issues that matter and in providing robust scrutiny. I will continue to carry out my duties as an MLA, without fear or favour, on behalf of my constituents and the people of Northern Ireland”.

Addressing the protest outside her private residence, the Alliance leader said: “Turning up as a mob, some in masks, at my home just isn't on”.