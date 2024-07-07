Allister celebrates success in Ballymena as Reform UK's Habib says DUP have no 'entitlement' to unionist seats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jim Allister celebrated his election success with a party in Ballymena on Saturday night – with the new North Antrim MP being led in to a party in the Tullyglass hotel by a piper.

The TUV boss toppled the DUP’s Ian Paisley after taking on the party’s record on the Irish Sea border and pitching the choice between the two as being about trust.

Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib said that Mr Allister’s election was his personal highlight of the election in a video message played at the event.

“The result of the day, of the election, for me was Jim winning in North Antrim. It was an uphill struggle. It was absolutely the right struggle. It was absolutely right that TUV stood against the DUP and I was so delighted, Jim, that you prevailed under the first past the post system.

Jim Allister celebrates his general election success with his elected councillors in Ballymena.

“I know that we keep saying the electoral system needs reform – but actually Reform itself has prevailed under first past the post and so have you.

“We build from here. We build the TUV from here and we build Reform UK from here. Having taken North Antrim absolutely you should now be marching forward and having a crack at the other constituencies.

“The DUP do not have an entitlement to be the representatives of unionism in Northern Ireland.

“That is for any unionist to champion and celebrate. There can be no better candidate to do that than you Jim and the TUV.

“I know you’re going to make a fantastic difference not just to Northern Ireland but to the United Kingdom in its entirety, promoting our interests while you’re in the Commons”.

He said he hopes and expects that Mr Allister will work very closely with Reform’s 5 existing MPs – and said they would get more throughout the parliament, pointing out that while Labour had won a landslide in terms of seat their lead overall is quite fragile.