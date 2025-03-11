Ambulance crews to strike in protest over new shift regime: Union fears changes will leave rural areas unprotected

A file photo of ambulances parked outside a hospital. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

​Ambulance staff have voted for industrial action in protest at coming shift changes that, says a major union, will leave rural parts of Northern Ireland without cover.

The new shifts are to be trialled in the South Eastern Health Trust area, which covers much of Co Down, but union Unite says it would impact across the rest of the province as well.

Union officials predict the new shifts will be disastrous, and could force ambulances from Coleraine to regularly cover emergencies in Bangor – a 120-mile round trip.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham described the new shifts as “just a bandage to cover over the ambulance service staffing crisis”.

“Ambulance workers will not pay the price for a crisis they didn’t cause,” she added.

In total, 86% of paramedics and ambulance workers in Unite said they’d be willing to go on strike in a recent ballot over the shift dispute, something the union said means it members have “voted decisively for industrial action”.

The union also accused management of trying to “make paramedics pay the price for a staffing crisis they did not cause”, while saying the new shifts could leave the public “without adequate ambulance cover”.

The dispute comes just after a damning report said ambulance handover delays resulting in poor response times comprise “the biggest single risk to patients in the emergency care system of Northern Ireland”.

In the report, Auditor General Dorinnia Carville said NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) targets are being missed, while spending on private paramedic crews is increasing and attempts to tackle the problem are either having little effect or not being utilised properly.

Detailing the new shifts, Unite said a year-long trial in the South Eastern area would “see a significant reduction in ambulance cover at night-time”.

Currently, ambulances sometimes have to travel to different health trust areas to cover shortfalls or emergencies. Unite argues the new shifts will only exacerbate that, sending crews on long journeys to other districts resulting in “a knock-on impact leaving other areas, especially rural ones, with insufficient cover”.

They also say the new arrangements are “not family-friendly” and could leave ambulance staff struggling to arrange care for children or elderly relatives.

Said Unite’s regional officer for ambulance staff, Norman Cunningham: “The shift plans risk leaving areas without any cover.

“Our members are reporting instances when ambulances are having to travel from Coleraine to Bangor – and this will become even more commonplace.

“It’s just not safe. Instead of seeking to cut corners on ambulance cover, NIAS needs to actively recruit to end the staffing crisis.

“Unite’s consultative ballot for industrial action was overwhelming. NIAS management must recognise the strength of feeling and listen to its employees.”

Unite represents more than 400 paramedics and ambulance workers employed by the NI Ambulance Service.