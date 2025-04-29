Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An anti-immigration parade of thousands of people in Dublin took place in a "jubilant" family atmosphere, a Co Down artist has reported.

There was a heightened police presence in Dublin for the protest and counter demonstration on Saturday which disrupted traffic on some of the main thoroughfares through the city.

Public order units and mounted gardai observed the protesters and corralled the counter demonstration into a cordon behind barriers outside the General Post Office (GPO) on O’Connell Street.

Thousands of protestors marched from the Garden of Remembrance down past the GPO and onwards to the Customs House.

Anti-immigration protesors take part in a rally on April 26, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Participants carried slogans including “Irish lives matter”, “Coolock Says No”, and “Ireland is Full”.

On Sunday, Taoiseach Michael Martin was asked by reporters about the fact the protesters also invoked the memory of the 1916 Rising.

Micheal Martin responded that: “The message of the 1916 proclamation is an inclusive, internationalist vision, not one that is narrow."

He said that despite the size of the protest, "the ballot box is the key determinant of the organisation of society" and said he “did not accept the negativity” of protesters about the shortage of housing.

Co Down artist Brian John Spencer, 37, took a curious American friend to Dublin and attended the protest.

"From the starting point to the finishing point it was a jubilant mood - I am not joking," he said.

"The scale and mood of the parade was similar to the main Twelfth July parade in Belfast.

"I spoke to lots of families, loads of old ladies, lots of young people too."

He said many second generation young immigrant people passed through the periphery of the parade with no tensions.

However the mood shifted "dramatically" when the parade passed counter protesters at the GPO.

"It definitely felt ominous, menacing, the sheer number of police. There were not a huge number of counter protesters, but there were enough."

The main concerns of people he spoke to were housing shortages, the cost of living and "the changing culture and society".

People had travelled from many parts of the republic to attend.

On Sunday he also drove a similar protest and counter protest at Belfast City Hall, he said.

"There was an anti-fascist group shouting 'refugees are welcome here'.

"However, Taoiseach Michael Martin says most people coming to the Republic of Ireland are not actually asylum seekers but economic migrants."

One speaker at City Hall denounced anyone who was anti-migrant as "fascist" he said, which caused him to "despair".

"I think there's nobody in this world who would deny asylum to a genuine refugee whose life is at risk

"But the sheer numbers of economic migrants coming to the Republic of Ireland and the UK, are not sensible. Everyone I meet is generally unsettled by it."

But People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll disagreed.

"For over a year, the far right have been attempting to mobilise their base and stoke up racism and division across Ireland," he said.

"Each time, the anti-racist movement comes out in force against them. Last weekend the people of Belfast, Derry and Dublin mounted a show of strength against racist hatred - endorsed by trade unions, activists, community groups and charities.