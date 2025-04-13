Archbishop appeals for prayers after Israeli strike on Palestinian hospital supported by the Church of Ireland

​Church of Ireland archbishop of Dublin the Rev Dr Michael Jackson

​The Archbishop of Dublin says Christians “walk in solidarity and in sadness with the brave souls” working and being treated in a Palestinian hospital hit by an Israeli airstrike.

​Media reports say the attack destroyed parts of a hospital in Gaza City early on Sunday. The Al Ahli Arab Hospital is supported by the Church of Ireland Dioceses of Dublin and Glendalough through their relationship with the Diocese of Jerusalem.

The Most Revd Dr Michael Jackson issued a statement on Sunday morning about the incident. He said: “As Christian people worldwide mark the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday we recollect with thanksgiving how he gathered to himself a new community of the despised and the rejected.

“He himself became despised and rejected – a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief. We walk in solidarity and in sadness with the brave souls – staff and patients – who have kept Al Ahli Hospital functioning against the odds for so so long.

“I share their outrage, having experienced their selfless work and worshipped with them in their hospital chapel, at the destruction and desecration of the hospital – a place of care and healing for all in need. I appeal for a cessation of violence and warfare in Israel-Palestine and particularly in Gaza.

“I appeal to all people in the Dioceses of Dublin and Glendalough to pray throughout Holy Week for those who suffer and for those who serve, for those who die and for those who struggle to live”.

The Palestinian civil defence agency said Israel’s air force fired missiles at al-Ahli hospital which “led to the destruction of the surgery building and the oxygen generation station for the intensive care units”.

There were no reported fatalities in the strike. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed the hospital was a command and control centre used by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, which controls Gaza and began the latest conflict by on 7 October 2023 when it killed 1,200 Israelis and took more than 250 hostages.