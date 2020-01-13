Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill tell Boris Johnson to Leo Varadkar to provide the financial support needed for New Decade, New Approach deal

Funding to make the commitments outlined in the New Decade, New Approach deal a reality must follow quickly, First Minister Rt Hon Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have told Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The First Minister and deputy First Minister had meetings with the Prime Minister and the Taoiseach around the financial package needed to support the deal.

First Minister, Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill (left) meet with Tnaiste, Simon Coveney, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: “We had constructive meetings with the Prime Minister and the Taoiseach around the financial package required to implement the commitments in the deal signed up to by all parties in the Executive.

“We need significant and sustained investment, not just this year but over a number of years. This is crucial in ensuring transformation in areas such as health and also our road and water infrastructures.”

The deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “I impressed upon both Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar the importance of coming through with the funding promised as part of the deal. All Executive Ministers are committed to working together to tackle some very serious issues in our society and across public services. But, quite simply, we need the money to make it happen.

“We have done our bit and I look forward to the fulfilment of the commitments made by the two Governments to let us get to work.”