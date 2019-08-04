Arlene Foster backs report which aims to see the Union strengthened

Arlene Foster has endorsed a new report which calls for making Remembrance Day a Bank Holiday, allowing county flags on car number plates and showing Test cricket on free-to-air TV as a multi-pronged attempt to help strengthen the Union.

The Boris Johnson-led government should look at strategies to “modernise the United Kingdom” and respond to a “nationalist and separatist agenda” brought about by Brexit, centre right think tank Policy Exchange said.

In a joint statement by the DUP leader and Tees Valley’s Tory mayor Ben Houchen, they said: “Today’s excellent Policy Exchange report offers a blueprint for modernising the country.”

The paper also suggests the introduction of tourist taxes with the income spent locally, the creation of a Council of UK Civic Leaders and the analysis of moving some or all government departments to parts of the country outside London.

“The instrumental case for the power of the UK remains strong and unionists should not be reluctant to continue to make it. But the UK government must recognise that Brexit has opened up the Union to a new nationalist and separatist agenda and respond in kind,” it said.

November 11 is currently a public holiday in France, Belgium and the United States, while six of the ten Canadian provinces also have a statutory holiday for Remembrance Day.

As well as suggesting the UK follows the lead and make the anniversary of the Armistice a non-working day, the think tank also suggests taking the lead from overseas on registration plates.

It said: “People should be able to display their local area’s symbol or county coat of arms, flag, or similar, on their number plate, as is the case in many other European countries like Germany, France and Switzerland.”