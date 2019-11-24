Arlene Foster: I’ve no regrets about not standing aside over RHI scandal

Arlene Foster says she has no regrets over not temporarily stepping down as first minister to avoid the collapse of devolution.

Sinn Fein pulled the plug on the devolved executive in January 2017 when Mrs Foster refused to stand aside for six weeks to facilitate an investigation into her role in the botched green energy scheme.

The late Martin McGuinness resigned in protest at her decision – a move that precipitated the powersharing crisis, which has left Northern Ireland without a functioning government for almost three years.

Asked if she regretted her stance, given what has followed, she told the Press Association: “No I don’t, because I mean you could fill your life full of regrets about x, y and z.

“But I think when you look back at what happened at that time, it was the right decision.”

Reflecting on her four years at the helm of the DUP, Mrs Foster acknowledged it had been a “rollercoaster”, invoking the Charles Dickens line from A Tale Of Two Cities - “it was the best of times, it was with worst of times”.

“Certainly, it has been a rollercoaster and challenging at times,” she said.

“But you know, it is good to have the support of my colleagues, it’s certainly good to lead from the front.

“And we had that election, of course the last General Election (2017), where we got the biggest ever vote for the Democratic Unionist Party, a wonderful endorsement, not just of the party yes, but obviously for the Union as well – a very strong statement for the Union.”

The findings of the public inquiry into the RHI scandal are not expected before the election on December 12. The inquiry chairman, retired judge Sir Patrick Coghlin, has not set any date for the report’s publication but has repeatedly made clear that the process of investigation will take as long as necessary.

Mrs Foser said: “We have had the public inquiry now in relation to the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, we will get the public inquiry results soon.

“I think there’ll be a lot in there from which we will have to learn and adapt in the future.

“And I think we should take the public inquiry report and very much look at what it recommends and then move forward from there.”