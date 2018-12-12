Arlene Foster not surprised by vote-of-no-confidence in Theresa May over Brexit

The leader of the DUP, Arlene Foster, has said she was not surprised when she heard at 48 Conservative MPs had triggered a vote-of-no-confidence in Prime Minister, Theresa May.

Mrs. Foster also said that she will be channelling all her energy into making sure the backstop is removed from the United Kingdom's European Union exit plan.

DUP leader Arlene Foster and Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: P.A. Wire)

"I can't say I'm surprised because being here in Westminster yesterday I did realise there were a lot of conversations going on, however my focus of course has to continue to be on the Withdrawal Agreement and the fact that the backstop needs to be taken out of that Withdrawal Agreement."

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Karen Bradley, confirmed via social media that she would be backing the Prime Minister in Wednesday evening's vote-of-no-confidence.

"I will be voting for the Prime Minister," she said.

The vote-of-no-confidence will take place between 6:00pm and 8:00pm on Wednesday with the result expected to be announced at around 9:00pm.