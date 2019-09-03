Arlene Foster: Now is not the right time for an election

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said her party is not “afraid” of a general election but does not believe it is the “right time”.

She was speaking to the media on Monday night after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he request a general election on October 14 if MPs vote to block a no-deal Brexit in Parliament.

Mrs Foster said: “If we are in the realms of a a general election we will of course stand on our record of delivery through the confidence and supply.

“We will stand on a record of delivery, we will stand on a record of standing four-square for the Union.”

She added: “Political parties in Northern Ireland cannot be afraid of elections and we are not afraid of elections but we don’t believe it is the right time because what we should be concentrating on is getting a deal.”