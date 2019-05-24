Arlene Foster on Theresa May: ‘Despite our differences I wish her well’

DUP leader Arlene Foster has paid tribute to Prime Minister Theresa May’s “selfless service”.

After Mrs May announced she would resign as Prime Minister on June 7, Mrs Foster said: “After the General Election in June 2017, we worked with the Prime Minister and her team through the Confidence and Supply Agreement.

“Whilst at times there were differences in our approach, particularly on Brexit, we enjoyed a respectful and courteous relationship.”

She continued: “In particular, I commend and thank the Prime Minister for her dutiful approach on national issues and her willingness to recognise Northern Ireland’s need for additional resources through Confidence and Supply arrangements.

“I pay tribute to her selfless service in the interests of the United Kingdom and wish her well for the future.”