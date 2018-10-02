Arlene Foster's reaction to Secretary of State Karen Bradley's praise of BBC goes viral

If anyone if ever wanted an insight into how the leader of the DUP, Arlene Foster, feels about the BBC they need look no further than a short video clip from the Conservative party conference that has gone viral.

Karen Bradley was taking part in a discussion about how Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland benefit from being part of the United Kingdom.

The Secretary of State said the BBC was something that has greatly benefited the people here..

Just as Karen Bradley finishes her sentence the camera cuts to Mrs. Foster who laughs, appears to say something and then puts her head in her hands.

Some political commentators believe she said: "I don't know about that".

The short clip has been shared widely on social media and had been viewed almost 30,000 times at the time of publishing.