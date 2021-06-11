Outgoing First Minister, Arlene Foster, pictured singing 'That's Life' at British Irish Summit.

In what is one of Mrs. Foster's last official engagements before she resigns as First Minister leaders from all of the different jurisdictions in Northern Ireland, Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland met to discuss their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

BBC Northern Ireland journalist, Gareth Gordon, was the first to ask a question and suggested Mrs. Foster give the rest of the media a taste of her favourite Frank Sinatra song.

Surprisingly, Mrs. Foster responded with: "That's life. That's what all the people say. You're riding high in April, shot down in May."

The entire room applauded Mrs. Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill suggested her DUP counterpart could pursue a career in singing when she resigns in the next few days.

