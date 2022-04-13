Less than a year after being toppled as party leader in an internal coup, Mrs Foster also came out publicly in support of a DUP candidate – Diane Forsythe in South Down – whose nomination led to Mr Wells’ resignation yesterday.

Mrs Foster told the News Letter that if she lived in the constituency her number one vote in the Assembly election would go to “Diane of course, followed by other pro-Union candidates”.

Mr Wells confirmed he resigned from the party because he alleged South Down candidate Ms Forsythe had been “enforced and imposed” on the constituency against the wishes of local members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former NI First Minister Arlene Foster.

Ex-DUP MLA Mr Wells, who now gives his backing to the TUV candidate Harry McKee, also claimed that Mrs Foster’s intervention in the controversy that has rocked the DUP was because “Arlene has never forgiven me for being very supportive in the campaign to have her removed as leader and I’ve never regretted it”.