Armagh centenary service: dissidents denounce British ‘genocide’ and anti-abortionists slam churches themselves

One of the posters on a roadsign

Republican hardliners had been warning they intended to protest at the event.

But due to the tight restrictions now in force across the city, where journalists are effectively locked-down in the Anglican cathedral, it is not possible to establish if any demonstration has actually happened.

The website Irish Republican News has said that “a protest vigil is being organised for all republicans, nationalists and others”.

It was mooted to start at 9.30am in Abbey Street.

Posters appeared overnight on road signs into Armagh City with the slogans “Queen of Genocide – Not Welcome” and “Ard Mhacha – Irish City of Resistance”, according to Anti-Imperialist Action (AIA)

However, at the time the posters were pasted up they were already redundant; the Queen had already pulled out of the service early on Wednesday due to health concerns.

A spokesperson for the AIA group said: “The illegal occupation and partition of Ireland will never be accepted.

“History has shown so long as British imperialist interference in Ireland continues, so will resistance.”

Meanwhile a group called Abolish Abortion NI said it is holding a “peaceful assembly” at the cathedral, to highlight that “more than 2,000 children have been murdered in NI abortions since it was decriminalised on October 21, 2019”.

The statement added: “The churches have done little to intervene.

“Today, on the second anniversary of that dreadful day, the main church leaders will have a unique opportunity to address the very people involved in the creation and implementation of these laws.

“We urge our church leaders to use this opportunity to reach out to our political representatives, to call on them to repent and demand that they deliver equal protection under the law for all human beings by abolishing abortion immediately.”

