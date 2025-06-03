Armed Forces Covenant: Nationalists block Belfast Council moves to help veterans by single vote - again

Belfast City Hall.

Nationalists have blocked Belfast Council moves to help veterans by a single vote again – and this time, it looks like the final defeat.

On Monday night (2nd) unionists mounted a last-ditch push to get the Armed Forces Covenant through, but with battle lines drawn a single vote was enough to tip the field in favour of nationalists demanding the covenant be thrown out.

The issue has been bouncing around the council and its committees since November last year, with the DUP, UUP and Alliance in favour of signing up to it, while Sinn Fein and the SDLP oppose the idea and the Greens abstain.

At the final crunch, politicians marched in line with their previous votes – 28 councillors backing the covenant while 29 were against.

An army passing out parade. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA

Frustrated by the opposition, the council’s veterans champion, DUP alderman James Lawlor, accused Sinn Fein and the SDLP of regularly grandstanding about equality “whilst also denying, in the very same breath, the same to our veterans and armed forces personnel” who he said need to be “brought on a level with everyone else”.

He also charged nationalists with “wishing to forget” members of their own communities who joined the army, navy or air force.

The covenant, a set of pledges providing help for veterans struggling to adjust to civilian life, is designed to help ex-forces personnel get access to health treatment or benefits they may have trouble accessing specifically because of the lingering after-effects of their service.

Alliance councillor Michael Long said the covenant is “asking for equal treatment within our city, asking that there is no disadvantage” and that his party would not “pick and choose when it comes to equality”.

DUP alderman James Lawlor brought the Armed Forces Covenant move to Belfast City Council.

Sinn Fein’s group leader, councillor Ciaran Beattie, jibed that unionists were “getting their suspenders in a twist”, adding his party “will be opposing this again and again and again, if need be” while suggesting the DUP want “everybody to be treated equally, but for the British armed forces to get that little bit more equal treatment”.