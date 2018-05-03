Armed police at polling station after man ‘pulls gun on electoral staff’

Armed police are at a polling station in Northern Ireland after a man pulled what polling staff believed to be a handgun.

The incident happened today at Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in Greencastle, where polling is taking place in a Parliamentary by-election to replace the former Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff.

Northern Ireland’s chief electoral officer Virginia McVea, who is on her way to the incident, told the News Letter that she understood that a “handgun was pulled on polling staff” but that it was not fired.

She said that she had requested extra police support.

Armed officers are now in place at the school.

