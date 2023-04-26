King Charles became the first child in British history to witness their mother’s coronation as sovereign when he attended Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 ceremony at the age of just four.
The heir to the throne watched the proceedings seated between his widowed grandmother, the Queen Mother, and his aunt, Princess Margaret, looking down on the spectacle from the royal box.
File photo dated 02/06/53 of Prince Charles looking solemn as he stands chin on hand between the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret in the Royal Box at Westminster Abbey, from where he saw Queen Elizabeth II crowned.
File photo dated 02/06/53 of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen Mother, and Princess Margaret on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view the fly past of the Royal Air Force after the Coronation.
File photo dated 01/06/53 of Prince Charles using binoculars to view the Coronation scene from a window at Buckingham Palace.
File photo dated 18/07/49 of Prince Charles being lifted up by his father the Duke of Edinburgh, in the grounds of Windlesham Moor, the country home in Surrey of Princess Elizabeth and the Duke.